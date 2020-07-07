CENTCOM commander doubts Russian bounty intel tied to US troop deaths in Afghanistan

Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters Tuesday he doubted that intelligence of Russian bounties to Taliban fighters actually led to deaths of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, saying, “I found it very worrisome, I just didn’t find that there was a causative link there.”

McKenzie, the top U.S. general in the Middle East, told news agencies including The Associated Press and ABC News, “The intel case wasn’t proved to me — it wasn’t proved enough that I’d take it to a court of law — and you know that’s often true in battlefield intelligence.”

Some U.S. intelligence officials have said information that Russia offered bounties to Taliban militants for killing American troops was included in an intelligence brief for President Trump in late-February. The White House, however, has denied Trump was briefed at that time, arguing that the intelligence was not credible enough to bring to his attention.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.