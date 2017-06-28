“Celestial Mechanics” In Varanasi, India

Varanasi, India experienced a total solar eclipse in 2009. The total eclipse was put into a BBC video with reactions from viewers all over India.

“Celestial Mechanics” is a spot on term for the occurrence of an eclipse. With one man narrating the event and others seeing the eclipse for likely the one and only time in their life. Eclipses are celebrated and experienced in their own way all around the world.

From the BBC series, “Wonders of the Solar System”, see how others around the world saw a 2009 eclipse through their eyes.

Watch viewers experience the eclipse, look through their viewers and learn about the moon and sun intersecting one another.