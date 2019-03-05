Celebrities, activists urge criminal justice reform at 'Day of Empathy'

Actor David Arquette and his wife, TV personality Christina McLarty Arquette, were among a crowd of activists in Arkansas on Tuesday calling for lawmakers to implement criminal justice reform laws like the ones President Trump signed into law in December.

“People that are re-entering society, we want them to have a fair shake,” David Arquette told The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “We want to end the dismantling of communities.”

Protesters rallied at the Arkansas Capitol against what they’ve called unjust criminal justice laws, encouraging lawmakers to consider reforms. Tuesday’s protests were part of a national “Day of Empathy” organized by #cut50, a national bipartisan initiative to reform criminal justice. The goal is to generate empathy for those affected in some way by the criminal justice system.

Tuesday marks the event’s third year.

“Politics aside, this is a bipartisan issue,” McLarty Arquette, an Arkansas native, told the Arkansas newspaper. “This is an issue about human beings on the level of, like, loving each other and kindness.”

KIM KARDASHIAN ADVOCATES FOR ALICE JOHNSON, CYNTOIA BROWN, OTHERS

Many of the protesters advocated for reforms for incarcerated women, who they say have trouble accessing feminine hygiene products or are restrained during childbirth.

The topic of criminal justice reform continues to be an important issue among both Democrats and Republicans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president signed the First Step Act into law in December. It aims to keep people out of prison after they have served time and reduces sentences for nonviolent offenders, among other things.