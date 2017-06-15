Celebrate Blackfoot 2017

June 15, 2017 KID News Slider

Celebrate Blackfoot 2017 is going to be two action packed days of amazing activities for the entire family that wraps up with the biggest, most impressive, on-water fireworks show in Idaho!

Here’s a look at some of the great events coming to this year’s celebration:

Here’s a quick run down of all the events and when they’re happening:

Wednesday, June 28

6pm – Golf Scramble Tournament (9 holes) – Blackfoot Golf Course

Friday, June 30

10am – Vendor Fair Opens – Jensen Grove & Airport Park
10am-5pm – Free Tours – Bingham County Historical Museum
11am-2pm – Free Swim – Blackfoot Swimming Pool
11am-8pm – Kid’s Carnival & Petting Zoo – Airport Park & Jensen Grove
12pm – Civil Air Patrol Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Airport
12pm-5pm – Free Tours – Idaho Potato Museum
4pm – Blackhawk Landing – Airport Park
5pm-8pm – Free Fishing – Jensen Grove
6pm-8pm – Ranch Rodeo – Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 1

8am-10am – Free Airplane Rides – Airport
9am – Vendor Fair Opens – Jensen Grove & Airport Park
10am – Military Flyover
11am-4pm – Static Military Display – Airport
11am-4pm – Classic Car Show – Bingham Memorial Fields
11am-8pm – Kid’s Carnival & Petting Zoo – Airport Park & Jensen Grove
12pm – Ceremonial Flag Raising & Music Program – Jensen Grove
1pm – Free Potato Feed – Jensen Grove
3pm – Watermelon Eating Contest – Jensen Grove
5pm – Ping Pong Ball Drop – Jensen Grove
6pm – Military Departure With Coordinated Flyover
6pm-8pm – Ranch Rodeo – Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds
6pm-10pm – Free Stage Entertainment – Amphitheater
10pm – Bingham Memorial Hospital Liberty Fireworks Show – Jensen Grove
(Music synchronized on River Country 96.1 & 102.1)

Here’s a map of all the activities: (click image to enlarge)

Follow Celebrate Blackfoot on Facebook and follow Bingham Memorial Hospital on Facebook.

