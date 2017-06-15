Celebrate Blackfoot 2017 is going to be two action packed days of amazing activities for the entire family that wraps up with the biggest, most impressive, on-water fireworks show in Idaho!
Here’s a look at some of the great events coming to this year’s celebration:
Here’s a quick run down of all the events and when they’re happening:
Wednesday, June 28
6pm – Golf Scramble Tournament (9 holes) – Blackfoot Golf Course
Friday, June 30
10am – Vendor Fair Opens – Jensen Grove & Airport Park
10am-5pm – Free Tours – Bingham County Historical Museum
11am-2pm – Free Swim – Blackfoot Swimming Pool
11am-8pm – Kid’s Carnival & Petting Zoo – Airport Park & Jensen Grove
12pm – Civil Air Patrol Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Airport
12pm-5pm – Free Tours – Idaho Potato Museum
4pm – Blackhawk Landing – Airport Park
5pm-8pm – Free Fishing – Jensen Grove
6pm-8pm – Ranch Rodeo – Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds
Saturday, July 1
8am-10am – Free Airplane Rides – Airport
9am – Vendor Fair Opens – Jensen Grove & Airport Park
10am – Military Flyover
11am-4pm – Static Military Display – Airport
11am-4pm – Classic Car Show – Bingham Memorial Fields
11am-8pm – Kid’s Carnival & Petting Zoo – Airport Park & Jensen Grove
12pm – Ceremonial Flag Raising & Music Program – Jensen Grove
1pm – Free Potato Feed – Jensen Grove
3pm – Watermelon Eating Contest – Jensen Grove
5pm – Ping Pong Ball Drop – Jensen Grove
6pm – Military Departure With Coordinated Flyover
6pm-8pm – Ranch Rodeo – Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds
6pm-10pm – Free Stage Entertainment – Amphitheater
10pm – Bingham Memorial Hospital Liberty Fireworks Show – Jensen Grove
(Music synchronized on River Country 96.1 & 102.1)
Here’s a map of all the activities: (click image to enlarge)
