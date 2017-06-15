Celebrate Blackfoot 2017 is going to be two action packed days of amazing activities for the entire family that wraps up with the biggest, most impressive, on-water fireworks show in Idaho!

Here’s a look at some of the great events coming to this year’s celebration:

Here’s a quick run down of all the events and when they’re happening:

Wednesday, June 28

6pm – Golf Scramble Tournament (9 holes) – Blackfoot Golf Course

Friday, June 30

10am – Vendor Fair Opens – Jensen Grove & Airport Park

10am-5pm – Free Tours – Bingham County Historical Museum

11am-2pm – Free Swim – Blackfoot Swimming Pool

11am-8pm – Kid’s Carnival & Petting Zoo – Airport Park & Jensen Grove

12pm – Civil Air Patrol Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Airport

12pm-5pm – Free Tours – Idaho Potato Museum

4pm – Blackhawk Landing – Airport Park

5pm-8pm – Free Fishing – Jensen Grove

6pm-8pm – Ranch Rodeo – Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 1

8am-10am – Free Airplane Rides – Airport

9am – Vendor Fair Opens – Jensen Grove & Airport Park

10am – Military Flyover

11am-4pm – Static Military Display – Airport

11am-4pm – Classic Car Show – Bingham Memorial Fields

11am-8pm – Kid’s Carnival & Petting Zoo – Airport Park & Jensen Grove

12pm – Ceremonial Flag Raising & Music Program – Jensen Grove

1pm – Free Potato Feed – Jensen Grove

3pm – Watermelon Eating Contest – Jensen Grove

5pm – Ping Pong Ball Drop – Jensen Grove

6pm – Military Departure With Coordinated Flyover

6pm-8pm – Ranch Rodeo – Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds

6pm-10pm – Free Stage Entertainment – Amphitheater

10pm – Bingham Memorial Hospital Liberty Fireworks Show – Jensen Grove

(Music synchronized on River Country 96.1 & 102.1)

Here’s a map of all the activities: (click image to enlarge)

