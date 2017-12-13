CEI and U of I Broker Enrollment Agreement

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Students who enroll at College of Eastern Idaho will now be able to automatically enroll at the University of Idaho through an agreement brokered between the two schools.

The agreement is the first of its kind in the state.

It will increase access to a bachelor’s degree in eastern Idaho and move the state toward its goal of helping more students attend college after high school.

A memorandum of agreement for joint admissions and joint enrollment between CEI and U of I will be formally adopted at the CEI Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.

“The University of Idaho is pleased to enter into this innovative partnership with the newly established College of Eastern Idaho,” U of I President Chuck Staben said. “Offering the option of joint enrollment will provide a seamless transition for students who continue their education beyond their associate degree. This effort will more clearly communicate professional pathways for students and raise the educational attainment rates of the region and the state.”

Through the partnership, the two institutions will share student records and allow joint access to college services, including advising. CEI students who are accepted for joint admission will be given an email address from both schools and pay tuition and fees associated with the institution offering a specific course. U of I will have advising spaces available on the CEI campus for students enrolled in the joint program.

“College of Eastern Idaho views this ‘joint admission’ agreement with the University of Idaho as an outward expression of our college’s commitment to work with community college students in an innovative way,” CEI President Rick Aman said. “These students will recognize CEI as a path beyond a two-year associate degree toward a bachelor’s degree with our university partner. This agreement is unique in Idaho as it enables a community college student to enroll both at CEI and U of I with a bachelor’s degree as their end goal.”

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Room 6164 on the Idaho Falls campus, 1600 S. 25th St. East.