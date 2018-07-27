CAUGHT ON CAM: Kids return wallet filled with cash

Three children in Aurora, Colorado are becoming instant social media sensations after they were caught on video returning a wallet filled with cash.

The kids were out riding their bikes when they spotted the wallet in the driveway.

They picked up the wallet and walked to the front door.

They were greeted by a robotic voice that told them no one was home and to leave a message.

And that’s exactly what they did.

In the video you hear one of the kids saying, “We found your wallet outside of your car and we just thought we’d give it back to you.”

They go on to say, “I’m going to put it over here so no one takes any money.”

The kids then say your welcome and thank you and leave.

The homeowners say the wallet belonged to their son and had $700 inside.

The homeowners are now hoping to find the kids and thank them in person.