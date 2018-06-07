Cattle battle: Bulls caught fighting in California neighborhood

An impromptu “bullfight” broke out in a California neighborhood, police said Tuesday, after the animals reportedly took off from a rancher.

The Fremont Police Department shared video of two large, black bulls duking it out in the middle of the street. The pair charged at each other before one skittered away and the other lost its footing.

“When an active ‘bullfight’ comes out over the radio .. meetings take pause and everyone listens for the next update!” police wrote on Facebook. “Luckily the owner arrived and helped MOOve the two back to their property.”

Before the bulls could be wrangled by the rancher’s sons, they unleashed damage on two properties, according to WBAL-TV.

“They broke a fence and trampled planter boxes as they ran through a front yard,” Geneva Bosques, spokeswoman for the Fremont Police Department, told the outlet, adding that the animals weighed roughly 2,000 pounds.

After the battle of the cattle, police said the bulls’ owner had to pay a fine “and will be responsible for repairs and damages.”

The bulls managed to break free “through an open gate, due to illegal trespassing,” police said in an update on Facebook. “Community members are opening the private property gate, and trespassing to hike in the hills.”

“The owners are good neighbors to the surrounding residents and have been very responsive,” police continued.