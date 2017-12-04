Cathay Pacific crew saw North Korea missile test

A second airline has reported seeing North Korea’s latest missile test during a flight last week.

Cathay Pacific says the crew on a San Francisco-to-Hong Kong flight reported witnessing the apparent re-entry of the ICBM that North Korea launched before dawn Wednesday.

The Hong Kong-based airline said in a statement Monday that the missile was far from the airplane, and operation was unaffected.

North Korea said the Hwasong-15 missile is capable of reaching anywhere in the U.S. mainland.

Cathay said it would remain alert, but that flight routes have not been changed.

Korean Air pilots on two different planes also reported seeing flashes of light believed to have been the North Korean missile.