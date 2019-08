Catalina Lauf, a 26-year-old former Trump administration adviser and Latina running for Congress in Illinois, doesn’t explicitly bill herself as the Republican counterweight to New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Lauf’s nascent congressional bid is already attracting national media attention, not only because of comparisons to Ocasio-Cortez, but also because she has become one of a small number of prominent Republican Latinas to defend President Trump’s immigration policies.