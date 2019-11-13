Catalan protesters storm Spain highway, snarling traffic and burning barricades

Hundreds of Catalan separatist protesters used tree limbs and metal guard rails to construct a series of barricades on a major highway in northeastern Spain on Wednesday, snarling traffic for hours.

The demonstrators – angered by the recent imprisonment of nine pro-independence politicians and activists as well as the recent national election in Spain – gathered at the AP-7 highway near the city of Girona on Tuesday night.

Police in riot gear arrived at the scene several hours later while protesters initially retreated — but not before they set fire to some of the barricades.

SPANISH PROTESTERS DEMAND CHANGE AFTER MEN ACQUITTED OF RAPING UNCONSCIOUS TEEN

Hundreds of cars and trucks remained trapped in the traffic jam on Wednesday.

The regional civilian protection authority said emergency services distributed water, food and blankets to drivers and passengers who had been trapped during the night. It said at least 84 people were taken by bus to a nearby sports center to rest for a few hours.

The protests follow a major demonstration at a border crossing between Spain and France on Tuesday.

SPAIN’S SOCIALISTS WIN NATIONAL ELECTION; RIGHT-WING VOX PARTY SURGES

Pro-Catalan independence protesters blocked the La Jonquera crossing for more than 24 hours, which resulted in minor scuffles with police.

French police detained 18 protesters and used pepper spray and batons to push back demonstrators. They then began towing away vehicles and debris before reopening the crossing hours later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two demonstrations are part of a planned three-day protest that started Monday. It was organized by a clandestine activist group called Tsunami Democratic, which has staged many protests, some violent, since a dozen Catalan separatist leaders were convicted last month for their role in a 2017 push to make Catalonia independent from Spain.