Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Julian Castro, the former Obama housing secretary and San Antonio mayor, has dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The only Latino in the field, Castro established himself as one of the more progressive members in the primary race but had been struggling to raise money and fight his way back onto the debate stage.

“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” he tweeted. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

In a video released by the campaign, Castro said they’ve “shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten.”

Castro failed to make the stage in the last two debates and was almost certain to be shut out of the January debate as well.

He recently pulled out his small staffs from the early-voting states of New Hampshire and South Carolina in order to focus on Iowa and Nevada, as well as his home state of Texas.