Case dropped against Code Pink activist who laughed at Sessions’s hearing

The member of Code Pink who laughed during U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing in January will not be prosecuted, court papers stated on Monday.

“What a relief,” Desiree A. Fairooz, tweeted Monday. “Guess they’ve got enough ‘laughing’ matters to deal with!”

Fairooz laughed after one lawmaker said that Sessions treated all Americans equally, Reuters reported. She shouted, “This man is evil, pure evil,” as she was being escorted out.

Reuters reported that a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said in an email on Tuesday that his office had no comment on the decision to dismiss the case.

Fairooz faced up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine had she been convicted.

In May, Fairooz was found guilty of disrupting a session of Congress and demonstrating on Capital grounds but the verdict was overturned and a new trial set for November 13.