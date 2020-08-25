Carter Page reacts to ex-FBI Director Comey's comments on Durham probe

There are “a lot more questions that need to be answered” regarding former FBI Director James Comey‘s recent response to the Durham probe, according to Carter Page, former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump.

Comey spoke dismissively of Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation of the origins of the bureau’s Russia probe Sunday, saying he has not been contacted for it and that it is being used as a political tool for President Trump and his supporters.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Comey insisted that everyone involved in the investigation was “trying to do the right thing” and therefore Durham’s probe was not concerning for him.

“I have had no contact with him and haven’t talked to him,” Comey said about Durham, adding, “I can’t imagine that I’m a target.”

Durham’s probe, however, has already led to one conviction, with attorney Kevin Clinesmith pleading guilty and admitting that he altered an email to say that Carter Page was not a source for another government agency. Page has said he worked with the CIA. That email was part of a chain that was used as evidence in the final warrant renewal application in 2017.

“My lawyers were in conversations with Kevin Clinesmith and Mr. Clinesmith told them that you’re just a witness at this stage so, meanwhile, he’s submitting in conjunction with Mr. Comey and a number of other people these fake FISA warrants to the U.S. district court in Washington,” Page told “Mornings with Maria.”

Last week, Durham’s team questioned former CIA Director John Brennan for some eight hours at CIA headquarters. Brennan later said through a spokesman he was assured he was “not a target.”

Regarding Brennan, Page said, “This is an operative within the U.S. intelligence community who is having meetings with then-Senator Reid who is a leading minority leader in the Senate, talking about these same fake dossier allegations, and he sends a letter to Comey. So, again, there is a lot that needs to come out right now, and I think this story is just the beginning.”

Page said that Comey was not questioned in the interview about “17 serious errors and omissions in those FISA warrants.”

“There are a lot more open questions that need to be answered,” Page said.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.