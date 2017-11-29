Car found in hunt for Bellagio Hotel robber as manhunt continues, cops say

Las Vegas police have released surveillance stills of the Bellagio robbery suspect. (LVMPD / FOX5).

Authorities in Las Vegas on Wednesday intensified the hunt for the person who robbed a cashier’s cage at the Bellagio Hotel Tuesday and said they managed to locate the robber’s car.

Capt. John Pelletier said they were looking for a white man who entered through the valet area of the Bellagio, and fled in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with a Nevada license plate that read 37D147.

There was no confrontation with security and no one was injured before the man drove away with an unknown amount of cash shortly before 4 p.m.

Actor James Woods was gambling nearby and witnessed the robbery.

“So we are playing poker at the @BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago,” Woods said on Twitter. “Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure.”

The suspect arrived in a car in the valet area with another man who was there against his will, Pelletier said. He would not elaborate, but said police were interviewing the man.

MGM Resorts International owns the Bellagio casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip. The company in a statement says it is cooperating with authorities.

The man fled in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada license plates, and police were looking at security video as they worked to identify him.

“Those that commit crimes like this on the Strip Will be hunted down,” Pelletier said. “And whatever amount of money he got is not enough for a lifetime in prison.”

Pelletier said that investigators are “comfortable and confident” they’ll find the suspect, who is believed to be a white man who was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. Police said he was also wearing a wig and glasses, and escaped in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada license plates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report