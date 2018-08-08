Car accident near St. Anthony claims two juveniles

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Two juveniles have died after a car accident near St. Anthony on Tuesday, August 7.

According to Idaho State Police, Elmer D. Nelson, 60, of Idaho Falls was driving a fuel tanker when he stopped at a railroad crossing crossing westbound US 20. While stopped, a juvenile driving a 1998 Chevy pickup rear-ended Nelson. The juvenile and their juvenile passenger were not wearing seat belts and died at the scene.

Next of kin for both juveniles have been notified.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Anthony Police Department, and Fremont County EMS and fire all assisted Idaho State Police.

The lanes were blocked for four hours.