Captain Tom Moore, 100, to be knighted after raising nearly $40M to help doctors, nurses

Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old British war veteran, will be knighted for his work in raising almost $40 million for charity during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report on Tuesday.

Moore told the BBC on Wednesday he was looking forward to being knighted by Queen Elizabeth, who already approved the prestigious title. He even made a joke about the long-running monarch, 94, who bestows the honor by tapping a sword on the recipient’s shoulders.

“I hope she’s not very heavy-handed with the sword,” he said, according to Reuters. “By then I might be rather a poor old weak soul.”

Moore, who uses a walker, originally wanted to raise about $1,200 for those working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis by walking laps around an 82-foot loop in his Bedfordshire garden. He eventually raised nearly $40 million for the National Health Service — and in the process became a national hero.

He now holds the Guinness World Record for the most money raised by an individual through a walk, according to the news organization.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Moore provided the United Kingdom with “a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus.”

“Colonel Tom’s fantastic fundraising broke records [and] inspired the whole country,” Johnson said on Tuesday, according to the BBC. “On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you. He’s a true national treasure.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer also gave praise to the centennial, adding that he “brought inspiration to millions and helped all of us to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our NHS”.

For his birthday milestone, Queen Elizabeth agreed that Moore should be made an honorary colonel. He had risen to the rank of captain during his military career during World War II.

The monarch also sent him an honorary birthday card hand-delivered by her representative, which contained a personalized message inside. It was one of an estimated 140,000 cards given to him.

“I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one-hundredth birthday,” she said, according to the BBC. “I was also most interested to hear of your recent fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together at this difficult time. I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion. Elizabeth R.”

As an honorary colonel, his official title will be Captain Sir Thomas Moore. The knighthood will be formally announced on Wednesday.

