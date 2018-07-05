Capitol Police reviewing strange emails sent to Rep. Jim Jordan by ex-wrestler accuser

U.S. Capitol Police are reviewing what were described as strange emails sent to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan from a former college wrestler who claimed the lawmaker ignored sexual abuse against students when he coached at Ohio State University more than two decades ago.

Jordan, R-Ohio, originally said on Wednesday that he received strange emails and might send them to the Capitol Police. Fox News has learned that the police are now reviewing them.

While the Capitol Police regularly review allegations of threats against lawmakers, the specific details of these emails remains unclear.

Fox News is told that one email, sent in the predawn hours of July 4, was “the last straw” for Jordan.

But the former wrestler, Michael DiSabato, told CNN that the notion that he was bullying Jordan was “somewhat laughable.”

JORDAN DENIES REPORTS HE TURNED BLIND EYE TO SEXUAL ABUSE

DiSabato has accused Jordan of failing to report allegations of alleged abuse of athletes by Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked as the team doctor from the mid-1970s to late 1990s.

Jordan has adamantly denied the claim.

“Congressman Jordan never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him during his time as a coach at Ohio State,” Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Jordan, told Fox News earlier this week.

Fury continued, “Despite claims to the contrary, Congressman Jordan’s office has not received a request for interview from the investigative team. We have demanded that they send us the supposed communication and remain willing to assist in any way that we can.”

DiSabato, who was one of the first victims to report the alleged abuse that prompted Ohio State to open its own investigation, said he was disappointed by Jordan’s response.

“He knew, did know, and it’s very disappointing that he has now denied knowledge, not once, but twice,” DiSabato said, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Fox News is told that Jordan has been receiving emails from the accuser since March and had previously forwarded such messages to his chief of staff and attorney. It is unclear if the Capitol Police will take any action.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly, Judson Berger and Ellison Barber contributed to this report.