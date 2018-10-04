Capitol police probe additional doxxing incidents targeting senators, including Rand Paul

Capitol Hill police on Wednesday were investigating two additional doxxing incidents after a former Democratic congressional intern was accused of posting the personal information of at least one Republican senator during last week’s Judicial Committee hearing, sources said.

Fox News has learned that the latest alleged doxxing incidents involve at least two more senators, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

The probe comes amid the arrest of Jackson Cosko, 27, a democratic congressional intern, who earlier Wednesday was arrested for allegedly publishing the private information of at least three Republican senators during last week’s hearing about sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, authorities said. Paul called for an investigation at the time.

It was not clear whether Cosko was connected to the most recent doxxing probe involving Paul.

Personal information of Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch were posted on their respective Wikipedia pages Thursday. All three have professed their belief that Kavanaugh is innocent of the claims brought against him by Ford, with Graham telling the federal judge “you’ve got nothing to apologize for” amid a fiery rant denouncing Democrats’ handling of the allegations.

The intentional publication of the information was first caught by a Twitter bot that automatically tracks any changes made to Wikipedia entries from anyone located in the U.S. Congress and publicizes them on the social media site. The bot account later deleted the tweets because the edits contained personal information. According to the bot, whoever posted the information did so from a computer in the House of Representatives.

The home addresses of the senators appeared to be correct, though the phone numbers didn’t appear to be entirely accurate. A “home” phone number listed for Graham appeared to direct callers to the Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League (SMYAL), a Washington D.C.-based advocacy group.

Cosko was most recently working as an unpaid intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, senior congressional sources told Fox News. In the past, Coscko has worked with other democratic lawmakers including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer of California.

Cosko was charged with burglarly, threats in interstate communication, unauthorized access of a government computer, indentity theft, second-degree burglary and unlawful entry.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram, Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.