Capitol Police arrest 101 people in Washington DC amid Kavanaugh protests

101 people were arrested in Washington D.C. on Friday, police said, amid a contentious confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Police, in a Friday evening news release, said they reported to “multiple instances of unlawful demonstration activities” throughout the day.

COLLINS, MANCHIN SAY ‘AYE,’ APPEARING TO CEMENT KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION

Dozens of people were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, including 78 who were arrested in the Senate office buildings. 16 men were arrested on First Street between East Capitol Street and Maryland Avenue, NE, police said.

Six other people in the Senate Gallery were arrested and charged with unlawful conduct, police said.

Additionally, officers arrested a woman in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, who was subsequently charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, as well as possession of marijuana, police said.

SENATE VOTES TO ADVANCE KAVANAUGH NOMINATION, SETTING UP FINAL VOTE FOR SATURDAY

Police announced the arrests hours after Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va – both considered key lawmakers needed to confirm Kavanaugh – announced that they intended to vote in favor of his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh’s nomination to the nation’s highest court has become particularly controversial in recent weeks after three women come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. The first accusation came from Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party in high school.

Kavanaugh has vehemently disputed the allegations made against him.

A final confirmation vote on his nomination is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

