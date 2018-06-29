Capital Gazette shooting suspect barricaded door, preventing staffers from escaping rampage

The Capital Gazette killer barricaded an exit door and shot at least one fleeing victim during his brief but bloody rampage at the Maryland newspaper Thursday, a prosecutor said.

Jarrod Ramos has been charged in the murder of five staffers at the paper.

Wes Adams, a Maryland prosecutor, said Friday one person tried to escape the terror but was thwarted by Ramos.

“There was one victim that attempted to escape through the back door and was shot,” Adams said.

The prosecutor said Ramos “entered through the front door and worked his way through the office, where he shot victims as he walked through the office.”

Police said Ramos explicitly targeted the newspaper. On Friday, a judge ordered Ramos held without bond pending a trial. Earlier on Friday, Ramos was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Ramos appeared before Judge Thomas Pryal on Friday wearing blue detention clothes in a video court appearance. The suspect said nothing but watched attentively, the Associated Press reported.

The five Gazette staffers killed in the attack were identified as Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, and Rob Hiaasen.

Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiaasen was an assistant editor and columnist.