Capital Gazette shooting suspect barricaded door preventing staffers from escaping rampage, prosecutor says

A Maryland prosecutor said Jarrod Ramos, the man suspected of killing five Capital Gazette newspaper staffers, barricaded the exit door preventing employees from escaping.

The prosecutor said one person tried to escape, but was shot.

Police said Ramos explicitly targeted the newspaper. On Friday, a judge ordered Ramos to be held without bond pending a trial.

The five Gazette staffers killed in the attack were identified as Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, and Rob Hiaasen.

Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.