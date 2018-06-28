Capital Gazette reporter shares 'terrifying' experience in tweets

A reporter for the Capital Gazette recounted his “terrifying” experience as he hid under a desk during Thursday’s deadly shooting in the newspaper’s Annapolis, Md., newsroom.

Phil Davis, who covers courts and crime for the paper in Maryland’s capital city, shared his harrowing ordeal in a series of Twitter posts as he waited to be interviewed by police.

“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office,” Davis tweeted. “Some of whom are dead.”

Davis said the gunman, later identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, shot through a glass door to the office.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis tweeted.

He also gave the public a glimpse of his feelings on Twitter.

“You wanna know how I feel?” Davis tweeted. “I feel like 5 of my co-workers are dead and the sovereignty of several others will forever be compromised because they are now only survivors, not individuals.”

“All because of something that involved none of us.”