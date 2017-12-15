If your New Year’s resolution is to get exercise in 2018, the Cape Lookout National Seashore is offering a way to help you get started.

The national seashore in North Carolina invites the public to a climb of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse on New Year’s Day. A news release says space is limited and reservations are required.

Participants will travel on a single ferry which leaves from Harkers Island shortly after the program begins. The cost is $25, and officials say the program can accommodate up to 40 people.

Children joining the climb must be at least 44 inches tall (111 centimeters) and must be able to climb the steps on their own. Children 12 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

