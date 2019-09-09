Canyon County man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit investigators aided in the arrest of a Middleton man Thursday for sexual exploitation of a child.

35-year-old Matthew D. Owens was taken to the Canyon County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.



The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office – an ICAC affiliate – led the investigation with an assist from the Middleton Police Department.



Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.



The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.