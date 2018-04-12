Canadians don hockey jerseys to honor dead in bus crash

Many Canadians are wearing hockey jerseys to honor the 16 players and team personnel who died after a semi-trailer collided with the youth team’s bus.

People showed up at work and schools across Canada decked out in sports jerseys Thursday as part of a “Jersey Day” commemoration inspired by a group of British Columbia hockey moms to send a message of support for the families of the dead.

At Ontario’s legislature, members of the provincial parliament from all parties wore jerseys. A number of Toronto schools posted photographs on social media of students wearing their jerseys.

The team from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, was on its way to a playoff game Friday when its bus collided with the big truck. Thirteen people were injured.

The first of 16 funerals began Thursday.