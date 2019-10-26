Canadian window washers rescued after harsh winds throw scaffolding into side of skyscraper

Firefighters in Canada rescued two window washers from a skyscraper Friday afternoon after “harsh winds” threw their scaffolding into the side of the building, leaving one of the men dangling above the ground.

Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a call at the Stantec Tower downtown at around 12:52 p.m. over a call for a high angle rescue, Global News reported citing rescue spokeswoman Brittany Lewchuk.

Once on the scene, rescue officials saw one man on the scaffolding and another dangling from it by means of his safety harness.

Video from the scene appeared to show one of the workers thrown from the platform after the scaffolding slammed into the side of the building.

Firefighters were able to get both men down safely and they were “unharmed.”

Lewchuk said that several windows were broken on the east side of the building. While a wind warning was in effect for the area, investigators are still looking into what caused the incident.