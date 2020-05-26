Canadian coronavirus restrictions limiting protesters makes it a ‘great time’ to build oil pipeline, minister says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Canadian politician says now is a “great time” to push forward on building a controversial oil pipeline because coronavirus prevention measures are limiting the size of protests.

Sonya Savage, who is Alberta’s energy minister, made the remark about the Trans Mountain Expansion project Friday during an appearance on the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors podcast.

“Now is a great time to be building a pipeline because you can’t have protests of more than 15 people,” she said. “Let’s get it built.”

Savage then said “people are not going to have tolerance and patience for protests that get in the way of people working,” as unemployment levels could soar to more than 20 percent when Canada re-emerges from the coronavirus outbreak.

“People need jobs, people need economic activity and these types of ideological protests that get in the way are just not going to be tolerated by ordinary Canadians,” she added. “Ordinary Canadians who are just trying to get by.”

The Trans Mountain Expansion project aims to update an already-existing pipeline to create a system that flows between Edmonton to the Vancouver area. It’s slated to be completed by December 2022 – and once finished, will increase capacity from 300,000 to 890,000 barrels per day.

The project’s supporters see it as a boost for Canada’s energy sector, while protesters – which include British Columbia government officials, environmental advocates, and First Nations indigenous peoples – argue that it could bring spills and threaten whales off Vancouver’s coast, the BBC reports.