Canadian citizen arrested after trying to sneak into US on stolen fishing boat

A Canadian citizen on a stolen fishing boat was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents Monday in Maine, American officials said.

Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police requested assistance from American law enforcement agencies around 5:30 a.m. to help catch somone who was heading toward U.S. waters in a stolen fishing vessel, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.

The suspect stole the boat on Grand Manan Island in the Canadian province of New Brunswick and fled toward Maine, CBP said. A fisherman reported seeing the boat in Pigeon Hill Bay in Maine, officials said.

A Coast Guard boat crew and border agents caught up with the vessel and found the Canadian citizen, who was not identified. The suspect was handed off to Canadain authorities.

The incident comes as the U.S.-Canadian border remains closed until June 21 to nonessential travel as both nations continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic

Essential workers are permitted to cross as well as Americans who are returning to America and Canadians returning to Canada.

The border was first shut down in March, as the virus gained a foothold in both countries.