Cambodia's leader says no negotiations with opposition

Cambodia’s leader has rejected the idea of reconciliation talks with the country’s only significant opposition party, which was dissolved by court order last November.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also said Tuesday he would reject the appeals of foreign nations promoting such talks.

He also ruled out the possibility of pardons for the two founders of the now-defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party, one of whom is in exile and the other who is in jail awaiting trial on treason charges critics consider trumped up.

The CNRP would have been the only credible opposition to Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party in this July’s general election.

Its dissolution, and a crackdown on the press, are considered efforts to ensure a victory for Hun Sen, who has held power for more than three decades.