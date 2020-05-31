Calls for de Blasio to resign trend on Twitter after defense of NYPD

Calls for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to resign were trending on Twitter Sunday.

The resignation calls came in response to his defense of NYPD officers in connection to an incident caught on video in which two NYPD vehicles were seen being driven into a crowd of protesters.

“We need a real Mayor. RESIGN, DeBlasio,” tweeted Mira Lew, a woman from Brooklyn.

“Bill de Blasio is a horrible mayor who should resign in disgrace,” said Yashar Ali in a tweet. He described himself as a New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor.

MORE THAN 300 ARRESTED DURING NYC VIOLENT PROTESTS; DE BLASIO CALLS IT A ‘TENSE NIGHT’ FOR POLICE OFFICERS

“Almost too stunned for words at Mayor de Blasio addressing a city in deep pain at 11:30 at night by ruthlessly defending NYPD at every turn,” tweeted Helena Brosnan, a woman who said she was from New York.” Craven, soulless politician who is the worst of white electeds who claim to be ‘progressive’ for gain. I’m irate. He should resign.”

“It’s inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers,” de Blasio told a news conference Saturday evening after saying that he had seen the video. “That’s wrong on its face.”

He added that the video was “upsetting” and wished that the officers hadn’t driven into the protesters, but he said the officers did not start the situation.

“The situation was started by a group of protesters converging on a police vehicle, attacking that vehicle. It’s unacceptable,” de Blasio said.

NY WOMAN FACES ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES FOR THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL AT NYPD VAN DURING RIOTS: REPORTS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter the mayor’s comments were unacceptable—but didn’t join the calls for his resignation.

“As mayor, this police department is under your leadership,” she said. “This moment demands leadership & accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong. Make it right. De-escalate.”

Another person calling on de Blasio to resign was Scott Hechinger, who said he was a Legal Aid attorney in Brooklyn.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio is incapable of leading,” he tweeted. “He must resign.”

“Bill deBlasio needs to resign,” said Molly Knight. She said she was the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Best Team Money Can Buy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“DeBlasio should resign tomorrow. He has completely lost control of his own police department. This is a vicious assault,” tweeted Tom Watson, who said he was a Democratic strategist.

“Bill de Blasio should resign,” read a tweet from People for Bernie.

Police said 345 people were arrested, 33 officers were injured and 47 police vehicles were damaged in demonstrations held across Brooklyn and other neighborhoods throughout New York City on Saturday.