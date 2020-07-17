Californians on edge over renewed shutdown over coronavirus fears

Californians turn on one another as coronavirus shuts down the state for a second time

California residents are taking their anger out against each other as a surge of coronavirus cases has forced the state to resume shutdowns. Some residents have become frustrated that not enough people are taking the virus seriously, while others are angered by the state’s response and its impact on small businesses.

For months, residents directed their anger toward Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state health officials for shutting down businesses in an effort to contain the viruses’ spread. Pockets of protests emerged throughout the state as the financial effects began to hit home.

Businesses garnered some relief last month when the state permitted gradual reopenings while restrictions remained in place. However, once people were freed from strict restrictions and from being cooped up at home, they began flouting social distancing rules, refusing to wear masks when attending family dinners and outdoor parties, reports said.

Earlier this month, a surge in the number of cases began, leading to Newsom's announcement barring all bar openings and suspending indoor activities at all restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and card rooms.

Navy launches investigation after fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard is extinguished

After four days of uncontrolled burning before firefighters could bring it under control, the fire that engulfed the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard was contained Thursday, prompting a Navy investigation on the ship while it was in port.

The ship sustained extensive damage, including to its skin, officials said. While firefighters battled the blaze, the 40,000-ton ship listed toward both its port and starboard sides, the Navy said, likely due to the massive quantities of water that poured into the hull.

Following a walkthrough of the ship on Thursday, the Navy announced it would begin the investigation to determine how the fire ignited and whether the ship can even be saved.

Sean Hannity despairs about Portland's riot and demonstrations and how they are turning the liberal city into a virtual disaster area, saying the Oregon city "looks like a war zone" after months of demonstrations.

