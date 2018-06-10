California woman's body found wrapped in tarp, stuffed in 'makeshift coffin,' reports say

The decomposing body of an unidentified woman was found wrapped in a tarp and stuffed inside a box in a San Bernardino parking lot Sunday morning, authorities said.

San Bernardino Police Department Lt. Mike Madden said officers responded to a report at around 8 a.m., KNBC reported, where the body was found stuffed inside a plywood box that looked like a “makeshift coffin.”

KCBS reported that passersby in California discovered the body, which had been decaying for some time, and contacted the cops.

Madden said the case was likely a homicide, KTLA reported. However, investigators and the coroner haven’t publically determined cause of death.