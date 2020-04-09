California woman arrested for allegedly licking nearly $2G in grocery store items

A Northern California woman was reportedly arrested Tuesday for allegedly licking items in a grocery store and ruining about $1,800 worth of groceries through cross-contamination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

South Lake Tahoe Safeway employees reported that the woman licked several pieces of jewelry for sale in the store that she placed on her hands before putting the groceries in her cart, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She also allegedly licked her fingers before taking groceries off the shelves.

Missouri man charged after allegedly licking Walmart items amid coronavirus fears

The groceries were “deemed unsellable due to the cross-contamination,” The Times reported.

After determining the suspect, identified as Jennifer Walker, a South Lake Tahoe resident, was unable to pay for the items, she was arrested for felony vandalism.

She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $10,000 bail, according to South Tahoe Now.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Last month, a Missouri man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he posted a video of himself licking items at a Walmart.