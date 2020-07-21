California wildfire that's burned over 28,500 acres seen from space

The largest wildfire in California, which has been burning for more than a week and can be seen from space, is sending a large plume of smoke toward the Bay Area.

CAL Fire said Monday night the Mineral Fire in Fresno County has burned around 28,500 acres since igniting July 13.

The blaze has so far destroyed seven structures and threatened 60, but is now at least 62 percent contained.

More than 1,400 firefighters are working to control it, using numerous helicopters and water tankers, but steep terrain, heat and dry conditions have made it tough, according to FOX26.

Satellite images released by NASA on Monday show the burn scar and smoke from the Mineral Fire on July 17.

In one of the more detailed photos, red lines can be seen stretching across the mountains. Those red lines are from fire retardant, according to NASA.

Firefighters statewide have responded to battle the blaze.

Video posted to Instagram by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows firefighters using containment techniques to stop the spread of the main fire.

CAL Fire said firefighters have completed the “mission-critical” operation. Crews estimate the blaze will be contained by Friday.

All evacuations and closures in Fresno and Monterey Counties were lifted on Monday.

“Firefighters and equipment will continue working along the roadsides, please proceed with caution while driving through the area,” the agency stated.

The blaze led to massive evacuations, and triggered an air quality advisory in the Bay Area due to smoke.

Smoke from the Mineral Fire in Fresno County and Hog Fire in northern Lassen County caused the alert to be extended to Tuesday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

“If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow,” the agency said. “It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.”