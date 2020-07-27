California toddler Thaddeus Sran's parents arrested in connection with alleged death, police say

The parents of a missing 2-year-old California boy were arrested last week in connection with his suspected death, authorities said.

Thaddeus Sran was reported missing July 15 in Madera, located 30 miles from Fresno. Last week, detectives discovered human remains they suspect to be the infant.

Briseida Sran and Sukhjinder Sran were taken into police custody Friday morning on a warrant charging them with murder, Madera police Chief Dino Lawson said during a news conference.

Lawson did not offer a motive for the suspected killing. The couple’s three other children were turned over to Child Protective Services.

“This community’s heart (has) been broken over this case, but we’ve all pulled together as Maderans for one special goal, and that was to bring resolution to this case,” Lawson said. “My heart goes out to Thaddeus. My heart goes out to his brother and his sisters, and, today, we will have some justice for them.

“I’m here before you to say that little Thaddeus will have some justice,” he added.

Sran’s parents told police they put the infant to bed July 14 and discovered him missing the next morning. The couple stopped cooperating with police days before suspected remains believed to be Thaddeus were found outside the city last week.

The couple’s defense attorney, Roger Nuttall, told the Fresno Bee, that Briseida Sran was taken to a hospital after her arrest, saying she is pregnant and is due in a few weeks.

The couple had a young daughter who died in 2015, authorities previously told Fox News. That case is still open.

“That was a baby that was premature, and she was at Valley Children’s for several months before she came home,” Nuttall told the newspaper. “She was in a rather very fragile condition.”

The family was also investigated in 2019 in connection with Thaddeus, according to the paper, which cited an anonymous government source. Details of that investigation were not clear.