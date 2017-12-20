California teen says he had booze-filled sex romps with married English teacher, cops say

A former California high school student has told police he will “no longer lie” to cover for an English teacher facing charges for alleged booze-filled sex romps with a minor after the woman reportedly said the teen “ruined her life.”

Beaumont High teacher Samantha Ciotta, 32, was charged by Riverside County prosecutors Monday with a count of oral copulation with a minor and two counts of sexual intercourse with the underage boy stemming from incidents in June, Patch reported, citing police documents.

“He decided to no longer lie for her,” a police document said.

The student told police he at first “tried cover for Ciotta so she would not get in trouble,” but changed his mind after she had sex with his 19-year-old friend and said the former student “had ruined her life,” the documents added.

“I’m not f—— talking!” the boy told officers in the past, saying that he had “moved on,” according to the documents.

He later told police he had sexual intercourse with Ciotta five times and that he couldn’t remember how many times Ciotta – a mother of two – performed oral sex on him because he was “intoxicated during most of the times,” Patch reported, citing court papers.

Court documents reference only one victim but police sources told Patch they are trying to determine if Ciotta engaged in sex with other underage minors.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a tip that she had an affair with a student and a Snapchat video surfaced allegedly showing her in a shirt and panties and sipping alcohol with two shirtless teens, Patch reported, citing police records it obtained.

The news website reported in August that a student at Beaumont High School saw the risqué video and asked the teen who posted it if it was “Mrs. Ciotta.”

“Yes…Bro, I’m getting in deep…been f—–g (Ciotta) and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks (at her house),” the student allegedly responded.

Police were able to obtain a warrant for Ciotta’s cell phone and home where they discovered a hand-written note to her husband explaining the relationship with her underage student, as well as the alleged victim’s school records, Patch had reported.

According to police documents, the former English teacher took an interest in the then 14-year-old victim described as “disruptive” while he was failing her freshman class in 2015.

The alleged victim’s guardian told Patch she first noticed a change in his behavior when he came home with expensive shoes and a new iPhone she now believes were gifts from Ciotta.

The guardian explained she knew something was going on between the student and teacher when Ciotta “attacked” her during a school meeting about her upbringing of the boy. “I told her to stay away from him,” the guardian said.

Ciotta’s husband, Scott, filed for divorce October 4 and was granted temporary sole custody of their two young children, Patch reported.

Ciotta was arrested on Sept. 20 but is currently free on bond. She is on paid leave from the district and is set to appear in court on Dec. 27.