California teacher accidentally fires gun in class, students reportedly injured

A teacher at a California high school has been placed on administration leave after accidentally firing his gun in during a class and reportedly injuring three students.

Dennis Alexander, a teacher at Seaside High School and reserve officer with the Sand City Police Department, was teaching an “Administration of Justice” class Tuesday when he pointed his firearm at the ceiling during a lesson and accidentally shot it.

The police department, which did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, told The Associated Press that Alexander had pointed his gun at the ceiling to make sure it was not loaded when the weapon discharged.

The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District told Fox News in a statement that an immediate investigation “determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff,” however one student’s father told KSBW-TV that his son suffered moderate injuries.

Fermin Gonzales said his 17-year-old son was injured when bullet fragments lodged in his neck after ricocheting off the ceiling.

“It’s the craziest thing. It could have been very bad,” Gonzalez told the news station, adding his son is “shaken up” but is “going to be OK.”

“I’m just pretty upset that no one told us anything and we had to call the police ourselves to report it,” the father added.

Alexander was placed on administrative leave from both his teaching job and the police department, where KSBW reported he’s been a reserve police officer for 11 years.

The incident came the same day as a school resource officer at a Virginia middle school also accidentally fired his gun while children were attending classes.

Additionally, a county sheriff in Michigan apologized, also on Tuesday, for accidentally leaving his gun in the locker room bathroom of a middle school over the weekend.

The accidental firings come amid a nationwide debate on the subject of arming school teachers.

Deputy Scot Peterson, of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, was stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as the school’s resource officer on Feb. 14 when a gunman entered a building on campus and killed 17 people.

It was later revealed Peterson never entered the building, despite hearing gunfire.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.