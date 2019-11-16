California school shooting suspect dies of his injuries, authorities say

The 16-year-old Southern California high school student who shot five of his classmates Thursday before turning the gun on himself has died, authorities said late Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow passed away at 3:32 PT. His mother was present at the time, according to a the sheriff’s office statement.

Authorities say Berhow pulled a gun from his backpack Thursday at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, shot five students at random and then shot himself in the head. The shooting, captured on surveillance video, took 16 seconds. Investigators told reporters earlier Friday they have not uncovered a motive for the shooting.

The attack killed 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Two girls remain hospitalized but are expected to be released this weekend.