California road-rage incident of BMW ramming into pickup truck leads to arrest

Los Angeles police are investigating an extreme road-rage incident that was partly captured in a video shared on social media.

A 26-second witness video shows the driver of a white BMW sedan repeatedly ramming into a pickup truck in North Hollywood.

Police said the incident took place Monday evening near Victory Boulevard and Lauren Canyon.

In the video, the BMW can be seen chasing the pickup truck while its driver’s side door is open.

“Oh my God,” a person capturing the video says during the tire-squealing altercation nearby.

A police department spokesman told NBC News that the BMW driver was arrested.

David Zulalyan, 27, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $30,000 and he was released Tuesday, the outlet reported.

It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.