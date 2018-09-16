California professor Christine Ford claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her: 'It derailed me'

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault came forward with her explosive allegations on Sunday, saying the supposed attack “derailed me substantially for four or five years” and claiming that the episode rendered her “unable to have healthy relationships with men.”

The woman, Christine Ford, is a professor at Palo Alto University, according to The Washington Post, which published her account on Sunday. Her decision to go public caps a whirlwhind week that began when Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., sent shockwaves through Washington by releasing a statement saying she turned over information about Kavanaugh from an anonymous accuser to the FBI.

Ford, a 51-year-old registered Democrat who has published in academic journals and trains students in clinical psychology, described the alleged incident on Sunday, saying it occurred at a Maryland house gathering. Ford claimed she headed upstairs to a bathroom when she was suddenly pushed onto a bed, as rock-and-roll music blared.

However, Ford told The Post she did not recall exactly who owned the house, how she came to be at the house, or how the gathering was arranged. She remembered only that the house was in Montgomery County, near a country club, and that parents were not present.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me.” – Christine Ford

Ford said she remembered that during one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend, Mark Judge, were “stumbling drunk” and laughing “maniacally” when Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and tried to forcibly remove her one-piece bathing suit, as well as the clothes she was wearing. According to Ford, Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth when she attempted to scream.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” said Ford, who works as a research psychologist in California. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Ford claims she was able to escape to a bathroom and then outside of the house when Judge jumped into the fray and sent everyone in the room “tumbling.”

The Post said she had contacted the newspaper in July, along with Feinstein. According to Ford, she kept the episode mostly to herself until 2012, when she mentioned it in a couple’s therapy session.

The therapist’s contemporaneous notes, provided to the Post, reportedly confirmed that Ford maintained she had been attacked by four individuals “from an elitist boys’ school” who are now “highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington.” The therapist, Ford said, had confused the number of people involved in the alleged attack with the total number of people in the house.

Although Ford said she initially wanted to remain anonymous, she later changed her mind after Kavanaugh’s defenders argued that the allegations were unfair.

“Now I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation,” Ford told The Post. She added that the incident “derailed me substantially for four or five years” and that “I was very ill-equipped to forge those kinds of relationships” going forward.

On Friday, Kavanaugh released a statement through the White House as the allegations surfaced: “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

The White House stood by that denial on Sunday in the wake of the Post’s report.

“As the story notes, we are standing with Judge Kavanaugh’s denial,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told Fox News.

Republicans had accused Feinstein of orchestrating a last-minute smear after she announced she had forwarded the then-anonymous account of sexual assault to the FBI. Fox News later confirmed that the letter sent to Feinstein involved an allegation about Kavanaugh while a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Md., in the 1980s. A woman, who was also in high school at the time, accused Kavanaugh in the letter of holding her down and trying to force himself on her during a party, before she got away.

Fox News’ Matt Leach, Alex Pappas and Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.