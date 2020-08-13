California police officer pulls man on wheelchair from oncoming train with seconds to spare, video shows

A California police officer came to the rescue of a man on a wheelchair who was stuck on railroad tracks – pulling him to safety mere moments before a train passed through, a harrowing police video shows.

Lodi police officer Erica Urrea was in the area of the train tracks around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday when she spotted the man, who appeared to be stuck, as the railroad alert systems blared and the crossing arm was lowered, police said.

Urrea’s body-worn camera footage shows her pulling up to see the 66-year-old man and quickly getting out of the car – running to him as she asks, “Can you get up?”

The train’s horn can be heard in the background as the sound gets closer and closer. Urrea is able to pull the man from the wheelchair and just barely off the tracks moments before the train barrels through, video shows.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for a leg injury but was otherwise OK.

“Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism.”