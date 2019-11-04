California mother becomes third family member to die after being struck by alleged DUI driver, police say

A third member of a California family who was struck by an SUV driven by a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) on Halloween night has died, police announced Monday.

Raihan Awaida, 32, her husband, Joseph Awaida, 30, and their 3-year-old son all died following the crash, according to an updated news release.

Long Beach police said Raihan Awaida, who earlier was listed in critical condition in the hospital, died Sunday evening.

The crash unfolded just before 10 p.m. in Long Beach, according to the news release. Police said the alleged DUI driver, identified as 20-year-old Carlo Navarro of Long Beach, slammed into the family while they were trick-or-treating.

Paramedics rushed all three relatives to the hospital in critical condition, police said, adding that Joseph Awaida died at the hospital that night and his 3-year-old son died at the hospital Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Navarro, the man behind the wheel of the 2002 Toyota Sequoia, was driving southbound when he failed to make a turn in the road, drove up onto the sidewalk and struck the family of three from Long Beach who were walking on the sidewalk, according to the news release.

Navarro was arrested at the scene and a DUI investigation was launched, which included a toxicology test, police said. He was booked for driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter, police added.

Navarro was released after posting bail, according to online court records. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

The three-year-old has been identified as Omar Awaida, according to a GoFundMe page that was created to help cover the family’s medical and funeral costs.

The funeral for Omar and his father took place Monday afternoon, according to the GoFundMe page.

The Awaidas were part of the local Muslim community and owned Joe’s Auto Center in Long Beach, Fox 11 reported.