California middle school students receive student ID cards with sex hotline number

[Editor’s note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).]

A California public school district apologized Tuesday after a sex hotline number was printed on identification cards issed to middle school students, according to reports.

The Lancaster School District in northern Los Angeles County said New Vista Middle School intended to print a suicide prevention hotline number on the IDs but mixed up two digits, resulting in a sex hotline number unknowingly being printed instead, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

“Late yesterday we were made aware that the middle school student ID cards have the wrong phone number listed for the Suicide Hotline. The phone numbers have two digits transposed and this is a mistake. The number listed on the card is actually a sex line,” the district said in a statement.

“The middle school administrators will be collecting all student IDs today and we will be printing new student IDs and distributing them to our students. We are very sorry for this error and we are working hard to correct it.”