California man who inspired 3 strikes law gets life sentence

A career criminal who inspired California’s Three Strikes law was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in the beating of his girlfriend.

Douglas Walker’s December conviction on charges of domestic violence was his third serous felony conviction, leading to an automatic life sentence in California because of the state’s Three Strikes law.

Walker, 53, pleaded guilty to robbery in exchange for the dropping of murder charges for the 1992 slaying of 18-year-old Kimber Reynolds.

Walker’s plea deal prompted Reynolds’ father to launch a campaign to qualify a ballot measure mandating tougher prions sentences in California for repeat offenders.

The 1994 measure passed, requiring career criminal convicted of three serious felonies to be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutor Kelly Smith said Walker has spent a combined two years free from prison since December 1992.

Walker’s criminal record includes convictions for robbery, attempted robbery and multiple parole violations.

He’ll be eligible to apply for release under the elderly parole program in 25 years.