California man trapped in cement mixer triggers unusual rescue mission

Firefighters were working Thursday to rescue a man who became trapped waist-deep in cement.
A supervisor at U.S. Pipe in Union City, California, was looking into a concrete hopper silo when he lost his balance and fell into it, a worker told Fox 2 KTVU.
The Alameda County Fire Department said first responders are performing a “technical rescue” to pull the man out of the hopper.
“He’s been secured w/ a harness to prevent him from sinking deeper & crews are draining product from the bottom of the hopper to alleviate the dry cement from around the patient,” the department tweeted.
