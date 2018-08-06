California man sentenced for plotting ISIS-inspired San Francisco attack

Everitt Aaron Jameson, of Modesto, Calif., who told undercover agents he wanted to carry out a Christmas Day bombing at a popular San Francisco tourist attraction, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday.

A Northern California tow-truck driver who told undercover agents that he wanted to carry out an ISIS-inspired Christmas Day bombing at San Francisco’s popular Pier 39 was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O’Neill issued the sentence Monday, which came after Everitt Aaron Jameson of Modesto, California, admitted under a plea deal in June that he tried to aid a terrorist organization.

Jameson could have received 40 years in prison.

The 27-year-old planned the attack during talks with undercover FBI agents, including one he thought was with the Islamic State terror group.

Jameson told undercover federal agents that he planned to use pipe bombs to channel victims into part of Pier 39 so he could shoot them. He also offered to provide money to the cause.

Everitt Aaron Jameson (aka Abdallah Abu Everitt Ibn Gordon Al-Amriki) is a former marine from Modesto, Californiaâ€‹. In December, 2017 he was arrested for plotting a Christmas Day bomb attack on the Pier 39â€‹ in San Francisco

Everitt Aaron Jameson, of Modesto, Calif., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

In December, through an 11-page affidavit, FBI special agent Christopher McKinney alleged that Jameson espoused “radical jihadi beliefs” on social media, as Fox News previously reported. According to the agent, Jameson “liked” and “loved” ISIS-related social media posts, including one that threatened a Christmas attack in New York City.

McKinney said Jameson attended Marine basic training “in or about” June 2009, and “graduated several months later.” Jameson trained as a sharpshooter, but later was discharged for failing to disclose a history of asthma.

Defense attorney Charles Lee has said his client was having second thoughts, and didn’t take steps to carry out the plot.

Investigators found no bomb-making materials, and three firearms found during a search were owned by his stepfather, and locked away in a place he couldn’t access.

Jameson was arrested Dec. 22.

