California man confesses to 4 murders, shows up at police station with one victim's body: cops

A California man drove more than 200 miles to tell police he had a dead body in his car and three more at his Roseville home — all of whom he had killed, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, walked into the lobby of the Mt. Shasta Police Department just after noon on Monday to report he had murdered four people at his apartment in Roseville, about 212 miles away.

The man told cops one of the victims was inside his car, which was parked outside.

Officers confirmed the man’s story after locating the body inside his vehicle and he was immediately taken into custody, according to a news release.

The Roseville Police Department was notified and officers were dispatched to the suspect’s apartment in the 1800 block of Junction Blvd., where cops discovered the other three bodies.

Police have yet to identify the four victims, but investigators did say the suspect and victims were “known to each other.”

Roseville police have taken over the investigation.