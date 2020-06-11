California man beaten to death with bat outside Target, suspect nabbed

A 23-year-old was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating a man to death outside a Target store in Los Angeles County.

Azusa police said they found an “unresponsive” man bleeding from the head after receiving a call about a man being “assaulted with a baseball bat” outside of the store about 25 miles northeast of downtown LA.

Manuel Banuelos, 23, was arrested as he attempted to run from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. He hasn’t been identified by police.

Banuelos is being held at the Asuza Police Department jail without bail.

Police didn’t give any information about a possible motive or whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Banuelos is expected to appear in court on Friday, according to KTLA-TV.