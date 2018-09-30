California man arrested in 17-year-old Arizona cold case murder

Cold case detectives have announced an arrest in the murder of an Arizona man in his home 17 years ago.

Richard Cacero Lucero was found dead on Dec. 20, 2001, by El Mirage cops conducting a welfare check.

Investigators charged Frank Gallas Mendoza, of Fresno, Calif., with murder, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday. He was arrested Sept. 27 in Fresno.

“Advances in latent print and DNA testing helped our detectives make an arrest in this horrific and until now unsolved murder,” DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead said.

Lucero’s brother-in-law said his family finally has some closure after 17 years, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

“We know that the police officers, the detectives, the DNA people, it always takes a whole team to come together and put all the information to come up with answers,” Felix Jimenez said, according to the station.

“We are finally at one point of our lives where there will be closure for us and for the rest of the family that’s not here at this point,” he said.

