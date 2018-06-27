California man, 77, accused of killing fire captain, charged with capital murder

June 27, 2018 KID News National News
Thomas Kim, 77, was charged with capital murder Wednesday in the shooting death of Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach force.

Thomas Kim, 77, was charged with capital murder Wednesday in the shooting death of Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach force.  (Long Beach Fire Department)

The retirement home resident who police say fatally shot a veteran fire captain in California has been charged with capital murder.

Thomas Kim, 77, was charged Wednesday with one count of murder, one county of attempted murder of a firefighter, two counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of an inhabited structure and explosion with intent to murder, KABC reported, citing the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

LONG BEACH FIRE ALLEGEDLY SET BY RETIREMENT HOME RESIDENT TO TARGET FIRST RESPONDERS IN DEADLY SHOOTING

Investigators believe Kim set a fire at 4 a.m. on Monday in an attempt to lure first responders to his retirement home in Long Beach.

Once there, police said Kim opened fire. Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the department, was killed. Another firefighter and a resident of the 11-story home were both injured in the shooting.

Firefighters salute during a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, June 25, 2018. A resident of a retirement home in Southern California opened fire on firefighters responding to a report of an explosion in the building, killing Rosa, and wounding others. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Firefighters salute during a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, California, on Monday, June 25, 2018.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Rosa leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 16 and 25.

Kim was reportedly scheduled to appear in court Wednesday but did not show due to medical reasons.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah or send her an email at nicole.darrah@foxnews.com.